KIA’s 2018 Rio will Wow Drivers

One of KIA’s longest running name plates, the Rio, is looking a little different these days. With an exciting new body structure composed of high-strength steel, a European-inspired, sportier exterior style and a streamlined, sophisticated interior look and feel, the 2018 Rio has arrived at Peterborough KIA and is available to view and test drive today.

The fourth generation Rio is a complete redo and comes with enhanced fuel economy, better handling and reduced road noise. Even the base model comes with heated seats and heated steering, a backup camera, air conditioning and more.

Also new to the Rio is KIA’s UVO E-Services, an infotainment system which utilizes voice recognition technology to make hands-free phone calls, manage driver’s music library and navigate to virtually any destination. The system also incorporates an enhanced telematics suite which pairs to a free smartphone app to allow drivers to access navigation, diagnostics, rear-camera display, emergency assistance and more from their mobile devices. You can find your car even if you don’t remember where you left it, set climate controls, turn on your heated seats and start the vehicle all from your phone. Comfort, infotainment and safety features is something you don’t see in other vehicles. It’s a huge value proposition and is aimed at younger drivers who love that connection with their technology.

The 2018 Rio is available starting at $14,995 plus freight, PDI and taxes. Visit peterboroughkia.ca to learn more.

Advertisement