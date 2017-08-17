How Do You Know If Your Roof Will Make It Through The Winter?

While you’re flipping through the pages of this magazine, you might be sipping a cool drink on your patio as you bask in the summer sun. Thoughts of snow and winter are probably the furthest thing from your mind, and who could blame you? Sometimes, though, it pays to plan ahead especially when it comes to one of the most important aspects of your home: your roof.

Naturally, we want the roof of our home to look good since it’s often one of the first things we notice about a home. More importantly, our roof provides comfort and shelter from the elements. However, when such an essential structure fails, it is often very costly!

The warmer weather is the ideal time to have any necessary repairs taken care of. You don’t want to wait until it snows only to discover you have a problem that needs fixing urgently. Examine your roof for buckling, curling, torn or missing shingles. It is also a good idea to check your gutters for granules – this is a sign of compromised shingles. Of particular importance is to inspect your valleys and chimney flashings as they are susceptible to roof leaks. If you see any of the signs noted here, this is likely the right time for you to explore the ‘pros and cons’ of shingles versus a metal roof.

Jennifer Lawson, from Havelock Metal notes, “As consumers become more educated on metal, its popularity grows. Perhaps the biggest benefit of metal is the length of time it lasts – most metal comes with a warranty typically from 30-50 years. In addition, metal sheds snow easily, withstands high winds, is resistant to fire, mildew and insects, and in many cases can be applied directly over shingles. Not to mention its environmental benefits.” Jennifer goes on to say that, “Metal is available in many different textures, colours and profiles, including steel shingles and architectural panels, so you are sure to find something that suits your home or cottage.”

