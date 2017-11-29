Let the Fun Begin with the New Kia Rio!

One of the most anticipated Kia vehicles for the 2018 model year, the all-new Kia Rio definitely stands out. It’s not surprising that the all-new Rio is already gaining widespread attention in the subcompact market.

Making its debut earlier this year, and slightly larger in size over the previous generation, the Rio’s new look is emphasized by the stretched thin and wide tiger nose grille. The vertical side vents and the sporty headlights at the front accentuate its stance, giving it a bolder look.

Ideally suited to urban driving, the new Rio has become decidedly more sophisticated and athletic for driver enjoyment. The little Rio has always been compact enough for urban parking on crowded streets, and so is the redesigned Rio.

This latest Rio is equipped with a 130 horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for the first time, improving the driving dynamics as well as fuel efficiency and CO2.

Able to deliver exceptional power and torque, the turbocharged Rio is ever-more capable of maneuvering, making a long commute or weekend road trip all the more pleasant. And with seats that fold down, the hatchback offers more cargo space.

The upgraded Rio comes with a level of comfort and convenience unexpected in a subcompact model. Larger dimensions and wheelbase, combined with a low profile center console on the inside, give it the roomiest cabin in its class.

Rio’s solid structure makes use of advanced high-strength steel to increase durability and torsional stiffness for improved handling and ride quality as well as collision protection.

And for the first time the Rio offers optional Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), a system that detects obstacles and automatically applies the brakes to avoid accidents. Standard safety features include six airbags, side-impact door beams, a four-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

The all-new 2018 Rio is a most reliable driving companion, especially if you are looking for a versatile subcompact with a well-tuned combination of style, safety and affordability. Let the fun begin with Kia Rio!

Submitted by Lynn Hill, Vice President, Peterborough Kia

