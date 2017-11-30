Local Clare Hayes & his Road Horse Impressive WIN BIG

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair takes place every November in the City of Toronto. It celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. Whether a visitor or an exhibitor, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is jam-packed with home-grown fun and the best in local food and animal entertainment.

The Royal is the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world. It is where Canadian and international breeders, growers and exhibitors are declared champions and where hundreds of thousands of attendees come to learn, compete, shop and have a great time with friends and family.

Local competitor Clare Hayes and his Standardbred former race horse “Impressive” took the top awards in two Road Horse classes during the 2017 Royal Winter Agricultural Fair. $5000 OHHA Green Roadster Classic to Bike & the $1000 Single Road Horse to Bike, 15.2 & Under Presented by The Ontario Harness Horse Association. Fans packed the Coliseum clapping and whooping it up as they watched them in the exciting road horse class.

Clare & Mary Hayes own BRY-DEN Farm in Lindsay. Clare is a second generation pony breeder & trainer. His father Ray Hayes was a well-respected breeder & exhibitor for many years. BRY-DEN Farm has produced award winning stock for over 30 years.

Cottage Country Connection Magazine is proud to be part of the accredited media at this prestigious event.

Kelly Welsh