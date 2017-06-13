Lockside Trading – Young’s Point Ontario

Lockside Trading Company, a three-time National Award winning retailer, family run since 1987, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! To celebrate Lockside’s 30th and Canada’s 150th anniversary they are promoting Canadian Made Furniture. This year all Canadian made furniture purchases will be TAX FREE.

Located in Young’s Point, in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes at Lock #27 where the Trent-Severn Waterway meets Highway 28. It is one of the most popular stops in Cottage Country, offering 7,000 square feet of shopping. The store is in constant change offering a multitude of choice from furniture and home décor to unique giftware and casual clothing, plus everything in between.

Lockside Trading Company also offers a successful Interior Design Service. Covering everything for your home / cottage / and commercial space. With their dedicated staff and quality products, they cater to customers on any budget, in any location, with any look and style. Lockside offers FREE interior design consultations when purchasing furniture from them, having all your design needs under one roof. This FREE service includes in-store and on-site consultations, room layouts, color and fabric selections. It is a service that works with the customer, giving them direction and confidence to create a living space that they dream of! Offering unique lighting, window treatments from Hunter Douglas, area rugs, and quality made furniture specializing in Canadian made.

Also located on site is the famous Steamers Café & Ice Cream Parlor serving the one and only Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream, specialty drinks, latte, cappuccino, and much, much, more!

Visit www.lockside.com for more information. Find Lockside on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest

Lockside Trading Company

2805 River Ave., Young’s Point, ON, K0L 3G0

shop@lockside.com, 1-888-714-0484

Advertisement