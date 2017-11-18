Making Holiday Memories

Reflecting on the Year Past & Preparing for the One to Come

It is fitting that the holiday season comes at the end of the year. Year’s end is the time when people look back on the year just past and get ready for the year to come. It is no accident that New Year’s resolutions are so popular – the holiday season is the perfect time to take stock of your life, assess where you have been and think about where you are going.

This year, why not take a break from the egg nog and Christmas carols and do a bit of self-reflection? You do not have to do a deep psychological analysis – just reflecting on the year you have just lived through is enough to get you started. Think about your biggest accomplishments during the year, but spend a few minutes thinking about your biggest regrets as well. Knowing where you are coming from will make it easier to make those New Year’s resolutions and move on to bigger and better things in the year to come.

You can also spend the post-holiday season reflecting on yourself and your family. You no doubt loved the presents you received and enjoyed the shopping you did, but did you spend enough time with your family members? Often the best gift we can give is the gift of ourselves. Those presents cannot be bought in any store, but they are truly priceless.

The holiday season is the perfect time for self-reflection and self-analysis. This year, why not take some time to think about where you have been in the year just past, where you hope to go in the year just starting and how you plan to make the journey?