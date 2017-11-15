MARK’S Announces Largest Location in the World for Peterborough

Your favourite store for clothes that work has some big news. The Largest Mark’s Location in the world will soon open a brand-new store, right here in Peterborough!

At approximately 30,000 Sq. Ft., with an extra 4,000 Sq. Ft on the sales floor, this beautiful new location has a ton of conveniences and will be easier for shoppers to navigate.

Just 2 doors up the hill and across the street from the current location, above the Canadian Tire Mall.

With high ceilings and a squarer shape, shoppers can easily view the entire store.

The completely new store will feature a central fitting room area, with dedicated staff to help customers and an expanded men’s and ladies casual footwear and industrial footwear section, as well as jean shops, to better show the new expanded selection.

To make sure it’s easy and convenient to visit the store, there will be two street entrances, the current on Lansdowne, and a new entrance and parking lot being built on Clonsilla. This allows visitors to always turn right when exiting, no matter which area of town they are from.

The store will also have two entrances and check out areas, with the one on Clonsilla having a Marks Commercial and Customer Service

specialty focus, making it more convenient for customers to pick up industrial and special orders.

The in-house production area for embroidery and customization of garments for businesses, sport teams, or promotional events has been expanded as well.

The all new Marks will be a locally owned building, with Grant Murray and Lucie Laplante, wanting to provide Peterborough with the most modern Marks possible. The new location will provide excellent support for the Lindsay Mark’s store and the best possible experience for

customers of both stores.

This holiday season shoppers will enjoy the current location with lots of specials on for Christmas and you won’t want to miss their Free Selfie

with Santa event on December 8th. Stop in and take a selfie with the kids and Santa!

The New Mark’s location will be completed over the next couple of months, while the current location celebrates its last Christmas season. The current location will close after end of day on Sunday January 7, 2018. The largest brand-new Mark’s location in Peterborough will open on January 12th.

General Managers Dominique Murray and Chad Pinto and their team are excited to move into the new location and have been working hard to prepare for the big move. Stay tuned for news of the Grand Opening celebration to kick off in Spring of 2018!

