Marlin Travel Your Destination Experts

Mary LaRocque loves sharing her passion for travelling with others. She has been the owner of Marlin Travel for the past 13 years, and has been in the travel business for the past 33 years. Marlin Travel is a full service travel agency which focuses on customized group and individual tours, destination weddings/honeymoons and river cruises.

Marlin Travel’s group tours include trips to South Africa, Kenya, Ireland, Italy, Vietnam and Cambodia, Iceland and the Galapagos and Machu Picchu. The more exotic trips to the Mekong and destinations farther afield are gaining in popularity.

2018 tours will see groups travelling to Iceland, Gems of the Danube with Prague on Scenic River Cruises and a Taste of Bordeaux France with AMA waterways. Marlin Travel has even chartered a private yacht to do the Galapagos on Celebrity Cruises with a fabulous add on to Machu Picchu and Peru. Can’t get away for long? Marlin day trips to Mirvish Theatre and Wine Tours to Prince Edward County are fabulous for those that want to just get away for the day. Gift Certificates are always a hit. Especially for travel.

“The appeal of going on a group tour is that travellers can take advantage of fabulous pricing and pay one price which includes everything – meals, accommodation and sightseeing as well as being escorted right from Peterborough.” says Mary, recently voted Reader’s Choice for Best Travel Agent in 2017.

“River cruises are one of the fastest growing segments of the travel industry. You can experience your destination on a small intimate ship, with high quality food, wines and shore excursions,” Says LaRocque.

Marlin Travel has an incredible team of travel professionals with first-hand knowledge of many destinations. Carrie Lofkrantz, Jayne Mandic and Tara Stringer are our resident experts on river cruises and customized tours. Tracy Gaudreau is our destination wedding and honeymoon expert.

Mary and her team of travel advisors are here to help you plan your ultimate dream vacation. Come in an experience the Marlin Travel difference today!

Submitted by Mary LaRocque Marlin Travel

www.marlintravel.ca/1239

705-748-6200

