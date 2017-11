A local, resident-driven plan for rural transportation in our area will be revealed:

Thursday 30 November 2017

Omemee Legion

1.30-2.00pm

Panel remarks, including Fleming College Students’ Association.

Media availability.

Contact:

Marina Hodson, Chair

Kawartha Lakes & Haliburton County Poverty Reduction Roundtable

mhodson@knfht.ca

Mike Perry, Co-Chair

Rural Transportation Working Group

mikeperry08@gmail.com

705.934.2704