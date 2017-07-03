Meet Andrew Pyle of The Pyle Group

When planning your financial future, having someone with a vast knowledge of the market is an invaluable tool. The Pyle Group at Scotia Wealth Management provides premium wealth management solutions to individuals and businesses by acting as their financial quarterback providing clarity, counselling and coordination.

The Pyle Group is led by Andrew Pyle. Andrew has held several senior market analyst positions in Canada’s financial industry, advising individual clients, businesses and charitable organizations on financial issues for over 25 years. Prior to joining ScotiaMcLeod®, a division of Scotia Capital Inc. he was the Vice-President and Head of Capital Market Research for Scotia Economics and the Chief Canadian Strategist for the Dutch bank, ABN AMRO.

During his career, he has provided economic and investment strategy advice to corporations, central banks and some of the largest investment funds in the world. He is widely quoted in the media, appearing regularly on radio and television, and is often asked to speak to industry groups and community associations. Andrew works with clients across Canada, and lives in Peterborough, Ontario where he is an active contributor to the local community.

The Pyle Group provides you with the expertise and guidance of a professional wealth advisor, with depth of knowledge and experience. Andrews’s team of client-focused experts will work with you to design and implement a personalized investment strategy that evolves with you, building a financial partnership for life.

