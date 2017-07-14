Meet Mike Dickinson – Cottage Country Realtor

Do you dream of owning your first home? Upgrading your waterfront property? Or perhaps of settling into the Village of Lakefield?

Mike Dickinson is highly recommended by his clients, displaying a character instilled with honesty, integrity and values that so many respect. Mike was born and raised in Thornhill, but cottaged his entire childhood at Kasshabog Lake. When it became time to ‘settle down’, Mike and his wife Carrie knew there was no other place that they would rather raise a family than in Lakefield. All three of their children, Robert, Cassandra and Faith grew up calling Lakefield home. They went to local schools and attended St. John’s Anglican Church. Mike and Carrie now have two granddaughters that live in Peterborough.

The family deeply believes in giving back to their communities so they support numerous causes; Cuddles for Cancer, Kawartha FoodShare, Canadian Blood Services, Canadian Cancer Society, The Lung Association, PRHC, Santa’s Anonymous, Sick Kids Hospital and several others. They believe that everyone has the ability to make a difference in their communities. Mike commits to donating a portion of his sales yearly.

Mike enjoys camping, boating, enjoying the outdoors, playing hockey on the same team that he’s been on for over 25 years and he’s an avid golfer that enjoys courses throughout the Kawarthas.

Mike has owned and operated Century 21 United Realty Inc. Brokerage at 3001 Buckhorn Road since 2010. His success in Buckhorn encouraged him to open a second location in Lakefield in November 2016. Located at 15 Queen Street, the coffee/tea is always on! Mike prefers to personally work one on one with his clients, and offers exceptional, professional service. He also has a boat that is helpful if you’d like to explore the lakes within the region. Stoney, Kasshabog, Clear, Buckhorn, Chemong, Rice, Mississagua, Catchacoma are all desirable lakes to invest in.

Mike Dickinson: Top Ten in Sales company wide, 2016 & Centurion Award Winner, 2016

Whatever your real estate needs are, Mike will be happy to help you. Follow Mike’s “Dock Talk’s on his website, EnjoyTheKawarthas.ca You’ll also find him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (mdickinsonc21). You can call Mike directly anytime at (705)761-5077.

