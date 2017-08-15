Meet Tom & Wendy – Your Dream Team Realtors

This dynamic real estate duo, lives and works at the cottage, fulfilling a dream they once had and now it is their passion helping others achieve theirs! Hence the name of their business, Hunt4Dreams Realty Inc. Brokerage, this husband and wife team Tom and Wendy Hunt, spend their days searching for the perfect place for your dream to begin.

After falling in love with the region many years ago, their dream was always to live here. They used to vacation in the Bobcaygeon area and the couple even honeymooned on Boyd Island on Pigeon Lake. Tom said, “We get to live where our kids learned to fish, waterski and wakeboard and now it’s like coming home.” He explained that they were always taking from the area the beauty, the experiences and then they would go back to the city where they lived at the time. Now they are thrilled to be able to “fill it back up from what we took.” They are very involved in giving back to the community and work hard to help promote Bobcaygeon and the surrounding areas.

With a combined 21 years of real estate experience, they are known for their honesty, business knowledge and understanding of the benefits of the Kawarthas. They have a wide range of expertise with Tom having a formal college education in Electronics Technology and a background with a senior position in management in sales and customer service and Wendy has a background as a financial planner, so they know how to focus their efforts on your needs. Tom says, “We have a service background and understand the importance of customer service over the push of sales.”

Having spent over 40 years in cottage country, they have an excellent understanding of the various housing areas and can assist you in upsizing, downsizing or establishing a new family retreat. Tom and Wendy, both accredited brokers, work as a team to either find the dream property for you or assist you in selling your current one. They pride themselves on professional customer service and total customer satisfaction.

The Hunt4Dreams office is located at 42A Bolton St. in Bobcaygeon, and they serve Kawartha Lakes – Bobcaygeon, Fenelon Falls, Lindsay and Trent Lakes and Buckhorn, Selwyn Township and area. They recently welcomed the newest sales representative to their team, Madeline Brown, and are happy to continue to grow their business.

