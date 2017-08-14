Mike & Miles in the Morning

Recently Cottage Country Connection had the pleasure of doing the Country 105 Morning Show with Mike and Miles. We had a fantastic time with these two charming and obviously happy gents, who made the morning a really great time.

Catering for Breakfast was brought in from SKH catering and the food was delicious – it was Miles Birthday that day and his Mom also joined us on air to poke fun at the birthday boy.

Mike Judson a family man through and through, recently made the move from CHEX TV to the Country 105 Morning Show because he was missing his wife and son. He wanted a job that would give him more time to be the man he wants to be for his family. This career move allows Mike the time he knows is so important with his three year old son and wife Jen. Mike started his career in radio with BOB FM doing the news and also helped to launch Majic 96.7FM. He then took on the role as weather man at CHEX TV. With his love for improv theatre, Mike loves his new job working with co-host Miles Gibney, “It’s more like fun than work!” he says.

Miles Gibney has been with Country 105 for 5 years now, and loves working with on-air co-host Mike Judson “It’s a great time, having fun and finding new ways to engage listeners and make them smile” says Gibney. In his younger years Miles worked on the docks of Buckhorn Yacht Harbour and also with the family business – Buckhorn Honey. Miles is a single, fun loving guy who adores his mom. We often hear many delightful family stories from Miles on air, which makes him so relatable as a member of our community. Always trying to keep the morning show fresh, Miles suggests more of what the listeners enjoy, like trivia and call in games.

The audience for the morning show with Mike & Miles ranges in age from 18 to 80 and they reach from Peterborough all the way towards Durham and Belleville and past Haliburton. So if you are in Cottage Country tune in every morning and listen while these entertaining gentleman usher in the day.

Also, tune in for Mike and Miles on their new Hot Kickin’ Saturday Night show from 7-11pm!

Mike & Miles in the Morning on Country 105

www.Country105.fm

(705) 742-8844