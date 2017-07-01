Hey, I’m uh… not a lumberjack or a fur trader.

I don’t live in an igloo, or eat blubber, or own a dog sled.

And, I don’t know Jimmy, Sally or Suzie from Canada,

although I’m sure they’re really really nice.

I have a Prime Minister, not a President.

I speak English and French, not American.

And I pronounce it ‘about,’ not ‘a-boot.’

I can proudly sew my country’s flag on my backpack.

I believe in peace keeping, not policing. Diversity not assimilation.

And, the beaver is a truly proud and noble animal!

A toque is a hat! – A chesterfield is a couch!

And IT IS pronounced Zed, not Z. Zed!

Canada is the second largest land mass,

the first nation of hockey!

AND the BEST Part of North America!

My Name is Joe, and I AM CANADIAN!

Lyrics from the famous Molson Canadian Commercial “The Rant” of 2000