There is nothing better than spending the day roaming around in the great outdoors. I so enjoy watching the wonder on kids’ faces as they experience the tiny miracles of nature.

Sometimes when you are searching for one thing, you will discover something you weren’t looking for, and most of the time the new find is more exciting than what you were trying to find to begin with.

Nature Bingo is a great starting point to get kids outside and exploring all the nooks and crannies around your yard or cottage. Fill 5 boxes in a row; whether up, down or across. Some of these things might be easy to locate while others prove to be trickier finds. Get out the magnifying glass, a stamper and get outside. The wonders of nature await!

Emily Ireland