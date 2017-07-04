New Location for the Paw Spa

Since opening the doors in 1990 The Paw Spa has been making pets look and feel great! Now Shirley Manning and her groomers at The Paw Spa are moving to a new location, where they can continue offering exceptional services for your pet.

From shampoos to facial scrubs, nail trimming to ear cleaning there is a service available for every pooch as well as cat care by appointment. All done in a stress-free environment that will have your pet begging for more. They even get a special walk and some personalized one on one attention after their treatment to make them feel even more like a “good dog”.

With numerous Reader’s Choice and Readers Select awards it is no surprise they have had to move into a bigger location and Shirley has hopes of continuing to grow and hire more employees.

The Paw Spa is now located at 1399 8th Line, Lakefield right beside Classy Chassis & Cycles, between Bridgenorth and Ennismore.

Call Shirley to book at the new location for a special spa visit your furry friends won’t soon forget. For your pets’ safety, remember to let them know at time of booking regarding any special medical conditions such as tumors or seizures so that staff is aware.

The Paw Spa (705) 652-0690

Advertisement