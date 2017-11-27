No One Should have to Grieve Alone if they Don’t Want To

That’s always been the philosophy of the Community Care Health & Care Network’s Hospice Services and the organization’s grief support programs. It’s a simple belief at the core of the wide range of services available to local residents. Since grief is natural and necessary, and must be dealt with when loss of a loved one is experienced, Community Care in the City of Kawartha Lakes offers a range of programs to help “ease the journey” after death of a loved one. Grief support is offered through individual and group programs and is available for all ages.

Each year, Hospice grief support programs assist many local residents through their loss. The organization offers a range of resources and information for anyone to access, and assistance with connecting to the services needed when loss is experienced.

Community Care does not receive any sustaining government funding for grief support, however. In order to continue offering such services at no cost to the public, the organization relies upon the generosity of individual donors, corporate sponsors and significant fundraising efforts throughout the year. The organization’s signature fundraising event for such services returns Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 – the third annual Handbags for Hospice Charity Auction will generate funds for grief support.

The event of entertainment and fundraising will feature more than 75 designer handbags and unique gift packages to be bid upon in live and silent auctions. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres, sweet treats and scrumptious desserts will be accompanied by high energy music and entertainment featuring Layne, “The Auctionista.”

Handbags for Hospice will be at the Admiral Inn, Lindsay. Tickets go on sale in November at Cathy Allan Ladieswear in Lindsay, Bigley Shoes & Clothing in Bobcaygeon, and The Kawartha Store in Fenelon Falls. Tickets are $50/person and include a complimentary cocktail, hors d’oeuvres by Konstantine’s restaurant and entry into a draw for a designer handbag.

During the evening, patrons will hear about Hospice goals for the coming year – to recruit and train 20 new individuals as grief guides or palliative care volunteers. Grief guides help clients who have experienced a loss, and palliative care volunteers work with individuals at the end stage of life, as well as family members. A special “Fund-A-Need” solicitation during the event will give supporters the opportunity to donate to the specific recruitment efforts.

Community Care Hospice Services

2 Kent St. W., Lindsay 1-800-461-0327

www.ccckl.ca

Advertisement