Nominations Open for the Excellence Awards

The Kawartha Chamber’s Awards of Excellence Gala is held annually in November. This much-anticipated evening is the Chamber’s premiere event of the year! Business professionals come together to celebrate local businesses that make our communities unique.

The highlight of the evening is the presentation of the Business Awards of Excellence.

Nominations are now being accepted for these prestigious awards. Please consider recognizing a business, organization, or individual that has exceeded your expectations, or is excelling in their respective field.

Any business, large or small, located in Peterborough County, or within the City of Peterborough can be nominated.

Awards are presented in nine categories:

• Citizen of the Year, Sponsored by RBC

• Outstanding Business Achievement, Sponsored by County of Peterborough

• Young Professional, Sponsored by Community Futures Peterborough

• Commercial Development or Renovation, Sponsored by BALL Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

• Entrepreneur Innovation, Sponsored by Gastles – Registered Patent Agents

• Not-for-Profit Excellence, Sponsored by Darling Insurance

• Retailer of the Year, Sponsored by Nexicom

• Tourism/Hospitality Excellence, Sponsored by Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development

Visit www.kawarthachamber.ca/nominations for category descriptions and to submit nominations. Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination – and the mobile-responsive form will only take a few minutes to complete. Deadline for nominations is Mon., Sept.11th.

Recipients will be announced at the 18th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala on November 3rd at Elmhirst’s Resort. Reserve your tickets now.

The Kawartha Chamber proudly represents businesses in Curve Lake, Douro-Dummer, North Kawartha, Selwyn, and Trent Lakes. www.kawarthachamber.ca • 705-652-6963