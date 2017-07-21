Nutritious & Affordable Meals with Community Care

There’s nothing like a good meal to bring people together in an enjoyable and beneficial way. The Community Care Health & Care Network creates such positive opportunities for local residents through the organization’s food and nutrition programs. They are designed to help people remain independent in their homes for as long as possible while giving access to healthy eating as they grow older.

Meals on Wheels

Since Community Care’s inception in 1985, Meals on Wheels has been much more than just a food delivery program. Some benefits of having a hot, nutritious and affordable dinner delivered to your door are obvious – clients get a break from preparing the food themselves. But the program adds a social component. Many clients are seniors limited in terms of mobility and ability. The friendly, caring rapport between the volunteer delivery people and recipients provides social interaction. There is also a safety aspect to the process, in terms of somebody checking in with people.

Affordable meals are prepared according to Canada’s Food Guide, with special diet considerations available. Family members are comforted by the knowledge that a loved one has not accidentally left a stove on, forgot to prepare a meal, or did not eat as well as she should have.

Each year, more than 25,000 hot and frozen meals are delivered to local residents. Meals are prepared in community centres or certified kitchens, but the special ingredients remain the care and dedication that volunteers and staff put into the program.

Frozen Meals

A variety of nutritious frozen food is also available for regular or special diets. Frozen meals can be delivered at no charge, or may be purchased in person from Community Care offices in Bobcaygeon, Fenelon Falls and Lindsay. Meals can also be ordered online. Meal menus are listed on the Community Care website (www.ccckl.ca).

Good Food Box

Each month, anyone can purchase a box of fresh fruit and vegetables for just $15. The program supports local growers and businesses. In addition to the large box bursting with nutrition and flavour, customers get health and nutritional information, including recipes and suggestions for preparing and serving ingredients. Orders are taken in advance, then are picked up in Lindsay, Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Falls on delivery day.

Diners Clubs

The age-old tradition of people gathering around a meal has always been a wonderful way for family, friends and neighbours to find common denominators, enjoy themselves, and get to know each other a bit better. Monthly Diners Clubs offer local residents the chance to enjoy a nutritious meal, be entertained and to have a great social opportunity. The full schedule is on the website.

The Community Care Health & Care Network is dedicated to improving the health and well being of everyone in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Hospice provides critical illness, end-of-life and grief support for clients and their caregivers. Contact Community Care at 705-324-7323 (www.ccckl.ca).

