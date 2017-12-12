Perfect Holiday Latte Recipes

Christmas-themed lattes can be found in many coffee shops during the holiday season, but rather than spending money on a shop-bought latte, you can easily make one at home to enjoy alone or share with friends.

Gingerbread Latte

For a gingerbread latte, many will suggest adding gingerbread-flavoured syrup to the espresso. However, you can create your own gingerbread latte without the syrup! Simply combine two tablespoons of boiling water with two teaspoons of sugar, one teaspoon of ground ginger and a couple of drops of vanilla extract, and mix well until the sugar begins to dissolve. Add two shots of espresso and stir again, then follow with the steamed milk. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with ground nutmeg before serving.

Spiced Latte

To make a latte spiced with the flavours of Christmas, simply mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of nutmeg and half a teaspoon of ginger with a teaspoon of sugar, place into a mug and add two shots of espresso. Stir well before adding the steamed milk and topping with whipped cream. Sprinkle a mixture of cinnamon and nutmeg over the top of the cream and serve.

Eggnog Latte

It is advisable to buy premixed eggnog to create an eggnog latte. Place two shots of espresso in your mug or cup and add a shot of rum or bourbon. Mix half a cup of eggnog with your regular amount of milk and steam as you normally would, before adding the eggnog-milk mixture. Top the latte with whipped cream and sprinkle with nutmeg and cinnamon.

Peppermint Latte

With a peppermint latte you can choose to use peppermint syrup, but for a more Christmassy feel, crème de menthe or peppermint schnapps can work just as well. Simply add a shot of whichever peppermint flavouring you have chosen to the milk before steaming. Add the mint-milk mixture to two shots of espresso and top with whipped cream. Grate some dark chocolate on top and serve.

All of these recipes can help put you in the festive mood and add a bit of warmth to your life. Coffee is always best when shared with friends, so why not ask your neighbours round and tempt them with your new latte recipes? They would go perfectly with some Christmas cookies and festive cheer.