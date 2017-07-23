Are You Prepared for a Sudden Cardiac Arrest Incident?

I believe, as a paramedic and President of Padcore Plus, that some of the public have misconceptions regarding Automated External Defibrillators (AED). For example, an Automated External Defibrillator will not restart the heart. It will however stop the heart from a life-threatening rhythm called Ventricular Fibrillation.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest can happen to anyone anywhere at any time. You don’t need a previous medical history. A life-threatening rhythm, ventricular fibrillation is an electrical dysfunction of the heart. An Automated External Defibrillator is a sophisticated medical device that, when used within the first 3 to 5 minutes following a sudden cardiac arrest, can provide the victim a 75% chance of survival. When attached to the victim’s bare chest, it can interpret whether this rhythm is present. If it is, it will instruct the user using voice prompts and visual awareness to deliver a shock if required.

The units are reputable, accurate, easy to use and when combined with good CPR a positive outcome is obtainable. For every minute that passes where this device it not used you lose between 7-10% of your chance to survive.

Women are 7 times more likely to suffer a sudden cardiac arrest than men.

AEDs are affordable and with some instruction from us you will become confident knowing how to use one. Anyone can own one.

We are a training agency in the City of Kawartha Lakes that offer the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada’s Basic Life Support , Heartsaver© and First Aid Courses for our training classes. As an Instructor Trainer for them, I offer courses to become instructor in both CPR and First Aid. We also offer AEDs for home cottage and businesses with a full line of accessories for consumable items.

If we can be of service, we would like to help. We develop skills that matter.

By Terry Lowe, President of Padcore Plus,

www.padcoreplus.ca

