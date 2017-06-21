Princess Diana Legacy Award Honours Local Faith Dickinson

Just before we went to press we were thrilled to be able to catch up with one of Cottage Country’s favourite local girls, Faith Dickinson of Lakefield, just as she was finishing off a tour of York Minster Cathedral in England.

Faith, who recently made international headlines when she was presented with the 2017 Diana Legacy Award on the 18th of May, spoke to us by phone having just left what is one of the country’s greatest cathedrals – in absolute awe of the beautiful architecture she had just witnessed.

Faith is the founder of Cuddles for Cancer and has worked tirelessly on her blanket-making charity which she started when she was only 9 years old after her aunt fell ill with cancer. Now 14, Faith’s blankets have been distributed worldwide providing comfort to cancer victims, PTSD sufferers and many others in need.

The Legacy Award is given to outstanding young people who are selflessly creating and sustaining positive social change, in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. The award was presented at St. James Palace in London by Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

We asked Faith what it was like to meet royalty and she described how it was both nerve-wracking and exciting to meet the princes. We wondered if they had behaved in the manner she had been expecting. Faith explained, “I expected them to be nice – and they were,” she continues, “But I thought they might be more rushed, yet they made the time to talk to everyone so I thought that was really a nice thing to do.”

Faith had no idea she had even been nominated, so when she got the call letting her know she had won she was totally shocked. Faith says, “I was freaking out and I was speechless!” Faith adds, “It is an honour to win this award because Diana was such an amazing person, so kind and compassionate, and to be named as her legacy is such an honour for me”.

Faith hopes to make blankets for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto this year and is keen to make the connection with him while she is in England. She would like to promote Make a Difference Day in Canada as well, which she has been doing locally already, but would love to get Prime Minister Trudeau on board and make it a national day of community service.

Keep on dreaming Faith, as you’ve already proven dreams can come true!



Photo Credit Top Picture Via @kengsingtonroyal

(Photo: Kensington Palace)

By Moira Gale