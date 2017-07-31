Protecting Your Cottage & Yourself

For most Canadians, their home will be their single largest investment made in their lifetime. For many, their cottage will rank up there was well. As with everything else that we treasure, including ourselves, protecting that asset is vitally important. Those who have owned a cottage for years will no doubt be well acquainted with insurance on their recreational property, even though there have been some important changes that may impact them on future policies.

There are similarities and differences between your cottage and home insurance policies. Both, for example, will typically cover burglary and vandalism. Yet, some insurance companies will require an alarm be installed at the cottage before covering for this, especially if you rent. The rationale is that you won’t be there as much as in your primary home to respond to instances of theft or damage. This also applies to other damage, such as water leaks and fire, where early detection may not be possible due to absence from the property. In the case of fire, insurance companies may also decline coverage or charge a higher premium if there is not year-round access to your property.

One of the more important developments in property insurance, whether on the home or cottage, is in liability coverage. Given a trend towards higher court-awarded claims on personal injury, insurers are recommending property owners opt for higher coverage than the standard $1-2 million. For those that rent their cottages they may feel that the personal risk waiver language written into their rental agreements will fully protect them in the case of a law suit, however, nothing is bullet proof. As with all financial decisions, seek out the advice of an insurance professional and talk to others you know who own a cottage.

