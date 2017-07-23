Quick & Easy Cheeseball

A quick and easy favorite that people will be asking you to bring to every future pot-luck!

• 1 brick of Cream Cheese – softened

• 1 400G Container of Feta Cheese – Drained & Crumbled

• 4-5 Cloves of Fresh Garlic – Minced

• ½ Jar of Sundried Tomatoes – Drained and chopped finely

(Green Olive OR Dill Pickles work well as a substitute too)

Mix cream cheese and minced garlic, add in crumbled feta and mix well until fully combined, add sundried tomato – mix. Refrigerate for 1-2 hours for best flavour.

Form into a ball and set in centre of a plate – surround with a selection of crackers for spreading.