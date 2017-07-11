Respect for Our First Nations in Canada’s 150th Year

When European explorers arrived in Canada in the 11th century, Indigenous peoples had already been occupying North America for thousands of years. Having just recently celebrated Canada’s 150th birthday, it seems more important than ever for us to remember the history of the Indigenous people whose lives were to be forever changed by the arrival of the settlers.

First Nations people hold a wealth of knowledge within their traditions and teachings, and we can learn so much from them.

The Anishinaabe people use a set of principles that provide daily guidance called The Seven Grandfather teachings. These values promote harmony and balance between all of creation. The seven teachings are Honesty, Truth, Humility, Love, Wisdom, Courage, and Respect.

An integral part of the teaching is a deep respect for nature and everything in the natural world, and now, as our scientific community catches up with this knowledge, more of us are beginning to realize the importance of a healthy relationship with nature and its necessity for our survival as a species.

Aboriginal peoples comprised of various groups each inhabiting different parts of the country, and each group developed successful means of surviving the harsh conditions of North America.

During attempts to “civilize” the First Nations people (carried out by a partnership between the government and the church) their relationship with the land was disrupted. More than 150,000 Aboriginal children attended Residential Schools between 1857 and 1996. Young children were taken from their families and forced to abandon their language, traditions, and lifestyle.

The legacy of the residential school system is long lasting and many families are still struggling to recover from its deeply damaging effects. As many of us were celebrating Canada Day, it is important to be aware that many other people were experiencing sadness at that time due to that particular aspect of Canada’s history.

In First Nations’ culture, a lot of importance is placed on giving thanks with many ceremonies and festivals being conducted primarily to show gratitude for all that nature has provided. As we celebrate each year, let’s remember the many sacrifices the First Nations people have made for Canada, not least those made during World War II, and pause to consider how they may be feeling.

When the settlers arrived they gained more than just land; they also gained valuable skills and the means to survive. Out of respect for our beautiful land and its original people let’s also remember to be thankful, especially for their wisdom, courage, and humility.

By Moira Gale