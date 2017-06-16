Revolutionizing Dock Removal

After spending a cold fall day removing docks for the winter, and ending up with swollen fingers and strained muscles, Andy Assinck decided there must be an easier way. He recognized the need to develop a dock coupling system that would be self-supporting and self-aligning, that would allow most individuals to remove and or install a dock with ease.

After experimenting with many designs, he finally came up with the HitcHinge, a revolutionary dock coupler with totally self-contained parts (no loose parts to drop in the lake!) offering a simple process that supports the ramp loads in alignment while you tighten it in.

The HitcHinge system eliminates working in between dock segments, as well as eliminating the stress of maintaining the loads, elevations, and alignments, which are all necessary to insert or remove pins without dropping parts, as with a typical dock hinge.

Cottage owners can save valuable time and frustration in the process of coupling docks. You simply transfer weight from one side to the other and the HitcHinge will connect as you tighten the bolt in. With all the parts self-contained, there is no need to swim again. Imagine never losing or misplacing parts again!

The HitcHinge uses gravity instead of a balancing act between loads and floatation, counterbalancing between wind, weight, and waves to connect dock sections. Once installed on your dock or ramps, you can make the gap small enough to become a worry-free surface and still leave room for wave and wind movement, based on your location.

Made up of two integral parts, the “Hitch” is a gripping flange that retains an actuation bolt and a locking tooth, and the “Hinge”, a flange which is retaining an outer sleeve over an inner bushing and end plate washers on a fixed axis pin that offers an extended range of motion and durability. The system is sold as a single hinge; you would need two hinges for an average dock section.

HitcHinge, with a Patent Pending in place, is designed for industrial duty floating docks, pipe dock couplers, ramp couplers, custom, commercial and more. The HitcHinge operates with inner bushings; offering silent operation (no knocking) so as not to interfere with your listening enjoyment of the waves, and frogs, allowing for a quiet waterfront environment with a simple seasonal dock coupling system.

The HitcHinge can be ordered direct online at HitcHinge.ca or call 705-933-8439.

Can be found at the following retailers: Home Hardware and North Kawartha Tire in Apsley, Jermyn Lumber in Bobcaygeon and Kingdom Lumber in Lakefield.

Retail inquiries welcomed.

View a video demonstration at HitcHinge.ca