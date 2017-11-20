Santa in Cottage Country

Last year we introduced you to Santa Paul Hillier who answered the call to portray Santa Claus here in the Kawarthas. We are thrilled to share his beautiful face and his twinkling blue eyes (and yes they really do twinkle!) on the cover and inside of this special holiday issue.

Santa Paul always remains in character when wearing “his happy red suit” as he portrays the jolly old St Nick.

For those looking for Santa for a holiday party or event, the Elves tell me he has a very precious few booking dates left available.

You won’t want to miss the Free Selfie with Santa Day event, being held at Mark’s on Lansdowne Street on December the 8th.

Santa Paul will be there sharing the joy with kids of all ages.

To learn more about Santa Paul go to www.santapaulhillier.com

HO HO HO! Merry Christmas Cottage Country!

http://magazine.cottagecountryconnection.com/CottageCountry_NovDec2017_web/CottageCountry_NovDec2017_web.html