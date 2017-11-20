Something Special Has Arrived

Since 1988 London Trading has been a retailer and manufacturer of a line of British and British inspired products aimed at the Country Lady and Gentleman. Using traditional Tweed (made in Great Britain only… please do not confuse it with inferior “offshore” wools and wool mixes!) to make a superior garment suitable for the rigours of the Canadian climate and always offering value for money; in short, genuinely authentic.

After extensive renovations, owners Rick and Sharon have relocated to a new store at 3 King St E, Bobcaygeon, which is now open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm (closed Mondays). This store specializes in the Classic Country lifestyle and appeals to dog people, horse people, cottagers, and anyone spending time out of doors summer or winter. Items stocked are mens/ladies Harris Tweed classics, waxed and oiled jackets in exclusive designs, the very best wool sweaters from England and Ireland and, now, the Churchill Pea Coat (handmade in England and bearing the great man’s name!)

Also available are waterproof jackets constructed in hi-tech fabrics like Tactel and unique polyurethane-finished cottons to produce a washable and breathable product making them ideal for travelling and walking. A brand new shipment of Pirate coats (including the new plated coats) has just arrived from the North of England, also the fabulous new handmade exclusive Egality jacket in top quality velvet. There’s even Tattersall and Houndstooth shirts in cotton or polycotton and a truly amazing range of winter boots that are ultra light and rated to -70c.

London Trading has quite a selection of ladies and men’s hats too, some made of Harris Tweed and some made of Fine Wool. Much of the head wear is hi-tech waterproof and many hats are made in pure cottons. The handmade hats are created on the premises by Sharon and include elegant fancy hats for weddings. For the gentlemen, there are traditional Harris Flat Caps as well as South African-made and Australian-made Barmah hats.

And don’t forget the wide range of British foods such as toffees, Cadbury’s, Flakes, and more!

London Trading Post, 3 King St. E., Bobcaygeon

www.londontradingpost.ca

Advertisement