Summer Fresh Cocktails from the Garden 

Imagine a summer cocktail party on the patio, sun setting in the distance, and the soft clinking of ice cubes in a glass that contains a delicious cocktail made from ingredients fresh from your garden.

You don’t need to live in Hawaii to have a garden that gives you great ingredients for summer cocktails. There are several easy-to-grow herbs, fruits and vegetables that are hardy in almost all climate zones.

Strawberries

Fresh strawberries are luscious and can be used as a garnish or as a main ingredient for your summer cocktails. Their bright red color makes any drink look appealing, and that fresh strawberry taste is unmistakable. Freeze the berries to use in strawberry daiquiris, or mash one up, add a little sugar and vodka, and pour it into a chilled martini glass for a fresh strawberry martini.

Watermelon

A hollowed-out watermelon makes an attractive punchbowl, but don’t let that sweet watermelon flesh go to waste. Offer your guests a watermelon margarita by blending together tequila, triple sec, a splash of lime juice and some watermelon chunks in a blender until smooth. Garnish with a small watermelon slice for extra summer freshness.

Mint

Mint juleps aren’t just for southern belles. Smash a few mint leaves and a teaspoon of sugar in the bottom of a glass, add bourbon, water, and ice and garnish with a fresh mint sprig. This drink is cool, refreshing and perfect for a summer cocktail party.

Cherry Tomatoes

No, you aren’t going to need to make tomato juice to feature tomatoes in a summer cocktail party. Fresh tomato juice is delicious but time-consuming, and you want drinks you can create and serve on the spot. Instead of an onion or olive, try halved cherry tomatoes and some curled lemon peel in a classic martini for a fresh summer twist on this cocktail. Substitute cherry tomatoes skewered on a cocktail stirrer instead of the more common celery as garnish for a Bloody Mary.

Although it adds a personal touch to your party if you grow each of these ingredients yourself, it’s okay to cheat and buy them at the farmer’s market instead. You’ll still have a fabulous cocktail party with a fresh summer twist that your friends will never forget.