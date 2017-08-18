Summer Gardening Tips: Q + A

Q: Why are my petunias light coloured and lanky?

A: If foliage of your petunias is light green and/or the blooms are lackluster in colour, you are under fertilizing. Petunias require weekly fertilization to maintain vigour and brightness. Use an all purpose fertilizer at full strength. Ensure that your petunias have at least 6 hours of strong sunlight in their chosen location. To prevent lanky petunias, give your plants a “hair cut”. Cut them by 1/3 and new growth will be thicker and lush.

Q: Why do my hanging baskets dry out so quickly?

A: Encased in a hanging Basket is a somewhat unnatural way to grow plants. When the summer really heats up, they are like a chicken in a rotisserie: heat swirls all around. Watering consistently and thoroughly is the best protection against poor performance. Ensure your baskets have water before they head into the hottest part of each day. Water until the basket feels heavy with water weight and until water runs out the drainage holes. Rain water, unless it rains very hard for a full day, is not sufficient as even moderate rain bounces off the foliage.

Q: When perennials are finished blooming, what do I do?

A: Trim off spent blooms and yellowing foliage and remove sun burnt leaves. This will keep your garden tidy and attractive. Often when blooms are removed, a second flush of bloom will surprise you. Trim perennials for height if the specimen becomes floppy or stake it up.

Q: Why are some plants covered in white mould?

What do I do?

A: This is called Powdery Mildew. A foliar spray is available but will not be effective if the entire plant is now dusted with white. If an annual plant, pull it out or if a perennial plant, cut it down to soil level. In both situations, scrape off the top layer of soil where the plant was.

By Vikki Whitney

Owner of Griffins Greenhouses

www.griffinsgreenhouses.com,

705-652-8638 or 1-877-647-4334