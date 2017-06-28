Summer Outdoor Programs

There’s a lot to be said for keeping healthy with regular exercise and physical activities. Now that the summer weather is here, the Community Care Health & Care Network are pleased to offer indoor and outdoor opportunities for local residents to participate in programs designed to provide exercise and social encounters.

Nordic Pole Walking

Community Care’s popular weekly Nordic Pole Walking sessions have resumed for the spring and summer in Bobcaygeon and Lindsay. Free pole walking groups are presented on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. from the Wilderness Trail in Bobcaygeon, and on Fridays at 9 a.m. from the Trent Severn locks in Lindsay, using the Rotary Trail (note that sessions are not offered on holidays). The groups are led by certified volunteer instructors who are highly skilled in Nordic Pole Walking. Poles for participants who do not have their own are available on a limited basis.

Pole walking has been shown to burn much more energy than normal walking. It uses up to 90 per cent of the body’s muscles, is a low-impact exercise and a great social activity.

People interested in taking part in the weekly sessions at either location should register by contacting Community Care’s Health Promotion Co-ordinator, Melinda Jayne Gilmour, at 705-324-7323 ext 301, or e-mail her at mgilmour@ccckl.ca.

Pickleball

Community Care’s other activity in the summer months is Pickleball, taking place at the Bobcaygeon Curling Club, 49 Mansfield St., from June 27 to Aug. 31. There are two weekly opportunities: Tuesday 7 – 9 p.m., or Thursday 9 – 11 a.m. Cost is $3/person. Free outdoor play also takes place in Bobcaygeon on Saturday mornings (9 – 11) at Tommy Anderson Park, 94 Dunn St. For further details, e-mail bobcaygeonpickleball@gmail.com.

Pickleball has been called “the great game with the strange name.” It’s one of the fastest growing sports in terms of popularity among people of all ages. The racquet sport combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong. Players use solid paddles to hit a wiffle ball over a net on a court.

Community Care presents Pickleball twice/week during the school year in the gymnasium of Bobcaygeon Public School.

SAGES Exercises for Seniors

Each year from September to June, Community Care’s popular SAGES Exercises for Seniors program is presented in several different locations on a weekly basis. The Sage Advice and Gentle Exercises for Seniors is a video-based program designed to keep older adults functionally fit. The program focuses on improving cardiovascular endurance, balance, muscle strength and flexibility. Participants can exercise at various levels according to their capabilities and video copies of the program can be purchased to be used at home.

The schedule for the 2017-18 SAGES program will be released shortly, for sessions to begin in the fall. Watch for details on the Community Care website (www.ccckl.ca).

The Community Care Health & Care Network is dedicated to improving the health and well being of everyone in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Hospice provides critical illness, end-of-life and grief support for clients and their caregivers. Contact Community Care at 705-324-7323

(www.ccckl.ca).

