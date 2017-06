Find us at great events throughout the summer to enter to win. Look for our Peterborough KIA Soul Summer Cruiser at events like:

Mudmoiselle

July 8th – www.cancer.ca/DevilsRunPeterborough

Peterborough Pulse

July 15th – www.ptbopulse.com

For full events details visit Country 105.fm and Energy 997.ca

Plus, Celebrate at Home with us as Country 105 and Energy 99.7 are proud to support the Canada 150 Celebrations June 29th – July 2nd.