Tax Pros and Cons of Getting Married

I had an interesting chat with a young client today. She and her partner are co-habitating, but this had escaped my attention – and CRA’s – because they are a same-sex couple. So her question was, should we declare common-law to the government?

You don’t really get to “decide”; if you have been living together in a conjugal relationship for more than 12 months you are considered to be common law by CRA. That 12 month delay is eliminated if the two of you have a child. If CRA decides you are common-law, it’s up to you to prove otherwise. The penalties can be severe because you have knowingly falsified your tax return.

That said, she was curious about the tax impact of this.

pros:

Assets like your marital home roll over to your spouse upon your untimely passing without tax implications.

You will benefit from a spousal tax credit if your partner has very low income.

You can transfer non-refundable tax credits like education, age, disability, and pension from one spouse to the other.

Pension splitting is only allowed between spouses.

Dividend income can be transferred to a spouse.

Spousal RRSPs can be used to balance retirement income.

Pooling both of your medical expenses and donations can result in a larger tax credit.

Cons:

You could be liable for your spouse’s unpaid taxes.

Only one principal residence allowed for the exemption of taxable capital gains.

Benefits like GST, Trillium, Canada Child Benefit, and WITB will be reduced or eliminated because your incomes are added together.

Paperwork! – when you get together…and if you break up. To change your marital status, you must file form RC65. (You can wait until you file your next tax return, but that can cause problems.)

It is worth noting that your marital status from a tax point-of-view is not the same as from a legal one. A co-habitation agreement is always a good idea to cover all the ramifications of this important life event.

Gwyneth James, Cody & James CPAs,

705-876-6011 or codyandjames.ca