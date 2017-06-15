The Cottage Country Dream

What does your summer vacation look like? What would your dream vacation look like? Would it be spent renting a cottage for a week or 2? Would it be spent on a sandy Caribbean Beach? With the Canadian dollar at quite a bit lower than the US Dollar it makes a Canadian-Ontario vacation more affordable to consider over anything outside of Canada that is generally priced in US dollars.

Whether your family enjoys riding in a boat and pulling an inflated tube, sitting on a calm lake with a fishing line in the water, or having a glass of wine while watching the glow of the campfire making SMORS for dessert, cottage country is where you want to be.

The dream of cottage ownership may be just that ‘a dream’ but if you aren’t particular about the body of water, there are many quaint river settings or land locked lakes that offer affordable cottages.

Be aware of “no motor lakes” – while a peaceful setting, the water tubing might be limited to a small electric motor.

Watching your children or grandchildren

wonder at their first fish wiggling at the end of their fishing line or the wonders of a sparking campfire, or discovering how bright the stars really are up north are memories that last forever.

With Canada’s 150th birthday, the locks & Parks Canada are free so there’s no better time to discover the beauty Ontario has to offer.

By Wendy Hunt

