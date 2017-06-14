At the end of the day, when the canoes have been pulled up onto shore, the wet towels have been hung on the makeshift clothes line, the water toys have been carried up from the dock and the supper dishes are almost cleared… we commence the art of building the campfire.

We make teepees out of kindling, and bunch balls of newspaper to create that small flame that will start the blaze that provides warmth to our cold bare feet, toasts fluffy marshmallows and fills the night air with the charred smell of roasted hot dogs.

The campfire is where we gather. A place that provides fellowship. It’s where we share our adventures from the day. Where legends are created and remembered, in stories of trails that have been conquered and fish that have been wrangled. It’s the place where laughter is plentiful, where snuggles are sacred, where bedtime stories are told and shooting stars are wished upon. It’s the place where the mysteries of summer unravel as we watch the sparks that dance from the fire float upwards in the twilight.

When we gather around the glow of the campfire, we become part of something bigger. We become part of a tradition. We pass down stories about our families. We sing songs our grandparents once did and share secrets about where the best fish are hiding or where the best portage can be found. Like generations before us, the campfire is community. It’s where we eat, where we rest, it’s where we connect with each other. It’s the grand finale to a perfect summer day.

By Danielle McNelly

Nortech for Windows, Doors & Sunrooms

www.nortechwindows.com