The Trent Severn Waterway Free Lock Passage for Canada 150

With free lock passage this year from Parks Canada celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday, you have 44 more great reasons to get out on the water this summer!

The Trent Severn Waterway web site offers maps, lock locations, GPS coordinates, hours of operation, history of The Trent Severn Waterway, links to Parks Canada who are responsible for The Waterway. Maps include a printable map you can take with you plus quick map links for 35 Towns with streets, grocery store and LCBO and beer store locations. The detailed coordinates area starts with lock number, station name, GPS coordinates, distance from Lake Ontario and Parks Canada chart number.

The 240 mile (386 km) long Trent-Severn Waterway ‘begins’ at it’s south-eastern point on the Bay of Quinte on eastern Lake Ontario. The start to finish time line spans eighty-seven years with the systems construction starting in 1833 at Bobcaygeon and finishing in 1920 at Port Severn, three hundred and eighty-seven kilometers from Lake Ontario.

The Navigation channel runs a depth of six feet from start to finish. The locks vary in raising the water level, some exceptions are; flight locks, the Big Chute Marine Railway with a lift of eighteen meters (58 feet), the Kirkfield Lift Lock with an average lift of fifteen meters (49 feet) and the Peterborough Lift Lock (finished in 1904) with a lift of twenty meters (65 feet). Peaking at Balsam Lake at 180 meters (600 feet) above Lake Ontario and 80 meters (250 feet) above Lake Huron’s, Georgian Bay.

Standard lock dimensions are one hundred and twenty feet long by thirty-two feet wide. The two exceptions are the lock 44, the Big Chute Marine Railway at one hundred feet long by twenty-four feet wide and lock 45 at Port Severn is only eight-four feet long and twenty-three feet wide setting the limit if you wish to traverse The Trent Severn Waterway from one end to the other.

Two major upgrades were at Big Chute in 1960 and combining two locks at Burleigh Falls in 1968 eliminating lock 29.

The Trent Severn Waterway is Central Ontario’s 387 kilometers of waterway utilizing 41 locks, a marine railway and 2 hydraulic lift locks. The highest point, Balsam Lake is 180 meters (590 feet) above Lake Ontario and 80 meters (260 feet) above Georgian Bay. TheTrentSevernWaterway.com uses 387 km instead of 386 km because that is what they get things to add up to.

Enjoy relaxing, activities or the sights of Central Ontario including the Peterborough Lift Lock or the Big Chute Marine Railway.

Balsam Lake is the highest point in the system, not Rosedale or Kirkfield. Kirkfield is 14.9 m below Balsam and Rosedale 1.2 m below. The Kirkfield Lift Lock Chambers rise to one foot below Balsam Lake, the system works when Balsam fills this area in the chamber increasing the weight, allowing it to descend so the opposite chamber to can rise. The chamber coming down must always have more water (weight) for the design to function. There is no lock 29 as two locks were replaced by one at Burleigh Falls. Purdey’s Mills aka Lindsay aka City of Kawartha Lakes, is a side branch of The Trent-Severn Waterway accessing Lake Scugog.

Trent Region: Locks 1 through 18

Kawartha Region: Locks 19 through 36

Simcoe Region: Locks 37 through 41

Severn Region: Locks 42 through 45

Trent Severn: Operating Hours. OPENING DATES

May 26 to June 25, 2017 (delayed opening)

Monday to Thursday 10:00am – 4:00pm

Friday to Sunday; and Victoria Day 9:00am – 7:00pm

June 26 to Sept 4, 2017

Monday to Thursday 9:00am – 6:00pm

Friday to Sunday; and Canada Day, August Civic Holiday

and Labour Day 9:00am – 7:00pm

Links to Parks Canada: Ont.Trentsevern@pc.gc.ca or Tel: 705-750-4900 or Tel: 1-888-773-8888.

Lock stations are unstaffed after hours. Authorized visitors are asked to exercise caution. Unpermitted access to lock stations is prohibited between 10pm and 6am. For emergencies after hours, please call 911 for police, fire, ambulance.

LAST LOCKAGE – IMPORTANT

Follow these guidelines to maximize chances of being locked through at the end of the day:

All vessels must arrive at the designated blue zone at least 30 minutes before closing time.

At swing bridges, the last bridge swing will be 20 minutes prior to closing time.

Nautical Charts

Nautical charts can be purchased during the navigation season at Locks 1, 18, 36, 42 and 45, or at the Peterborough Lift Lock Visitor Centre Gift Shop.

Maximum Overnight Mooring Periods

5 Nights – Locks 1 to 18

2 Nights – All other locks, Murray Canal swing bridges and bridge #50.

Lock 6 offers electrical hook ups and showers (nearby);

Lock 34 offers electrical and water hook ups.

Note: Overnight Mooring passes include one free camp site.