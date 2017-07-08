Those Were The Days Never Too Late

I was sitting on my favourite chair in our sun room listening to the pitter patter of rain splashing against the window. The rhythmic sound had a soothing affect and when I closed my eyes my mind drifted back to all the people who influenced the paths I have taken throughout my life.

Mrs. Haberlin, my grade four teacher in Marlborough Public School who made me read my stories to the entire class. She would ask us to relate in writing our activities during summer vacation, certain holidays and just ordinary everyday adventures. If my stories were not complete she would call upon me the second time to find out the endings to my tales. At the time, I felt she was picking on me but now I appreciate she saw in me a potential future as a writer. The past thirty years I have been fortunate to have written for seven major newspapers plus a published book that has been adopted into the War Amps of Canada Archival Library in Ottawa; adding my appreciation to Cliff Chadderton the late CEO of the War Amps who encouraged me to write the book.

Mr. Pew, my high school coach who gave me a basketball and hoop to take home not only to hone my sporting skills but teach me the importance of team work, how to learn from winning and losing, planning and patience, knowledge I utilized throughout my working life in the years to come.

Mr. Bill Rowe, General Manager of Windsor Raceway who chose me to assist an out of town business that was going under, an assignment that launched a successful twenty-five-year career in management.

Of course, my father who never foisted his demands on any of us but was always there with his fairness and wisdom whenever we asked.

Doctor Mike Motyer who opened his practice in the Bridgenorth Medical Centre the very month I was hit by a car. We had just moved to Ennismore and we did not have a doctor when someone mentioned this “new guy” and I became one of his very first patients many years ago. I have been through a lot since locating to this area and quite frankly I have no idea where I would have ended up if it were not for Dr. Mike and his receptionist Sara’s utmost caring and compassion.

Finally, but by no means least, the owner/pharmacist of the Ennismore Pharmacy Mel Pathak, one of Ennismore’s finest assets. I have considered both the aforementioned close and trusted friends but more so professional men and their capable staff who have guided me and my family physically and mentally throughout the past thirty years of my journey.

Try it. Get a cup of coffee, put your head back and reflect on all those who have influenced your life, those to whom you would like to reach out your hand just one more time to say, thanks.

Submitted by Russ Sanders,

epigram@nexicom.net