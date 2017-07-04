Time for a New Look

Have you been considering an update to the look of your garage? Often curb appeal can seem like a daunting cost. It could be as simple as updating your overhead door. With so many options available on the market, there is one offered to suit every style of home; along with every budget. Not only will you experience a change in how your home and garage appear, but you will experience the convenience and simplicity of all the ‘bells and whistles’ to go along with that new door.

The Overhead Door Company of Peterborough has been serving Peterborough and the surrounding area since 1971 and offers overhead door solutions for residential, commercial and industrial settings. Specialising in a full range of prefinished insulated steel and sectional doors, custom wood doors, and electric openers, they are sure to have options to suit every location.

Overhead Door offers 24-hour service to its customers, giving peace of mind that when things are stuck, you know just who to call. Offering service and repair to all brands of doors and electric operators and servicing Peterborough, Northumberland, Clarington and the City of Kawartha Lakes means that if you are in Cottage Country, The Overhead Door Company can help you. No matter your space the team at The Overhead Door Company can find the perfect solution for you “No headroom, no side room, no problem!”

Overhead Door prides itself on ensuring that all work is completed by their own courteous staff, and do not hire outside contractors. The Overhead Door trucks are ‘stocked’ with a variety of repair components for many well-known brands of garage door openers, allowing for prompt and complete repair service without having to wait on common parts that might otherwise need to be ordered. Overhead Door also suggests that a scheduled maintenance program can contribute to a significant reduction in repair costs and untimely breakdowns, contact them today for a maintenance call or to update your existing door.

The Overhead Door Company of Peterborough

www.overheaddoorptbo.ca

705-748-2690 or 800-661-6273

Advertisement