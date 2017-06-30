Tips on Hiking in Cottage Country

One of the best ways to get out to see our beautiful cottage country is to go for a hike on any of the numerous hiking and walking trails in the area. In addition to being a great physical work out, hiking can be a perfect stress reliever, and can recharge the spirit as well. See the new growth in the spring, appreciate the trilliums that grow by the hundreds in May, or gaze at the leaves as they change their colours in the fall.

Here in the Kawarthas, you can find easier, more groomed trails to more rugged, backcountry hiking and everything in between.

To find the perfect trail for you, http://www.ontariotrails.on.ca is an excellent resource. You can search the area and type of activity you would like to do, including hiking and walking. When you select a trail from the map, you will see an overview of the trail, as well as detailed information on the length and difficulty of the trail.

As with most activities, there are a few safety considerations that will improve your hiking experience! Wearing good footwear that suits the terrain is a must! Consider having a small backpack packed with some of the following items:

• Water and a few protein bars to refuel

• Bug spray

• A small first aid kit in case of emergency

• A cell phone with GPS

• A trail map or map of the area, in case the cell service is less than reliable

• A whistle and a can of bear spray, especially in the spring time

If you are bringing any furry friends, be sure to have enough water for them as well.

It never hurts to let someone know where you are headed and when you expect to be back, especially if you are planning some backcountry hiking.

With the nicer weather upon us, consider grabbing a friend or partner, and explore some of the many outstanding hiking trails that cottage country has to offer!

By Michelle McGuire