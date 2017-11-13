“What have you done for me lately?” Chambers of Commerce across Ontario have a long-standing challenge of letting local businesses know all the benefits of joining their Chamber.

“Of course I joined the local Chamber; it’s just what businesses do” simply isn’t enough. Chambers of Commerce need to offer a business case – a value proposition – of what they offer.

The Lindsay Chamber has been the voice of local business since 1958. With so many issues confronting businesses in our rural communities, today more than ever we’re stronger together.

Membership really does have its privileges. The Lindsay Chamber has many concrete benefits. In addition to social media promotion, tourist referrals, discounted insurance, the Chamber has enhanced its focus on member-driven services and business advocacy.

Our Chamber is offering skills-based workshops – in response to listening to what our members tell us they need – on topics from “managing Millennials” to diversity training. We are also planning to help members get grants to save on hydro; learn about the local labour market from the President of Fleming College; and prepare for the Wal-Mart in Lindsay. We are also collaborating with the Bobcaygeon, Fenelon and Norland/Coby Chambers and creating a network for young professional in our area to help keep them here!

Come work with us at this exciting time. Share your views. Make your voice heard.

Engage your Chamber of Commerce. Call Colleen at: 705-324-2393 to join today.

By Mike Perry, President of the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce