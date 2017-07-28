Travel Tips for Seniors

Traveling is an exciting part of retirement. After years of hard work, you finally have the opportunity to visit all of the places that you’ve always wanted to see. Whether you’re taking a lengthy cruise with your wife or you’re planning an extended golf trip with your buddies, traveling can be an amazing experience when done right. Unfortunately, many seniors get so excited about their trip that they forget about their own safety. No matter how far away your vacation might take you, make sure that you are cautious on your journey.

First off, always prepare for the weather. While many seniors pay close attention to weather reports, others aren’t as prepared. Make sure that you know what type of clothing and supplies to pack for your trip. For example, a good hat, sunblock, and sunglasses will go a long way in preventing sunburn if you’re going to be in a warm area. Should you encounter colder weather, a light jacket or raincoat could be just what you need to stay comfortable. While you can’t always predict the weather completely, make sure that you’re ready for anything.

It’s also important that you remember to stay in tourist areas on your trip. While there’s nothing wrong with exploring, keep in mind that it’s easy to get lost if you’re visiting a foreign country. This is even more likely if you don’t speak the local language. Additionally, pickpockets and muggings can occur anywhere that you go, but tourist areas tend to be a bit safer. No matter where you choose to go, never wander off alone in a strange place. Make sure that you always bring your partner, traveling buddy, or simply another person from your group.

Before you leave your hotel for the day, make sure that you always know where you’ll be going and when you’ll be coming back. It’s also a good idea to pack extra cash, along with the name, address, and phone number of your hotel. Should you accidentally become lost or get robbed, you’ll be able to find your way back to your hotel. Note that you should keep this information in a different spot than you keep your wallet. For example, consider keeping your hotel’s address in your shoe, travel wallet that you wear around your neck, or in a hidden pocket inside your shorts.

Lastly remember to rest often. Being away from home is tiring, so be sure to plan plenty of rest.