How to Unblock Drains Using Baking Soda & Vinegar

Blocked drains are a common problem. Congealed fat, bits of food and other objects can lead to clogged drains, causing bad smells, slow drainage and blockages. Commercial drain cleaners contain chemicals that can be harmful to the environment and human health. Baking soda and vinegar are natural products that provide an effective alternative for unblocking your drains.

To remove blockages and clogging, pour half a cup of baking powder into the affected drain. Next, pour one cup of white vinegar into the drain, and plug the drain hole with a stopper. Ensure that the stopper is airtight, as the combination of baking powder and vinegar will produce carbon dioxide.

The carbon dioxide will be trapped in the drain, forcing the blockage to move. Leave the mixture for 15 minutes, before pouring boiling water into the drain to flush out any remaining residue. For drains that are prone to recurring blockages, repeat the process on a regular basis.