Upgrading your Appliances Makes Good Sense

There is much to be said about the wow-factor when it comes to appliances. New appliances come with a lot of bells and whistles; from Wifi and Smart Technology, to a rustic or modern appearance, there are what seems like endless options with many benefits.

Upgrading your appliances can do many things for the appearance and worth of your home. If you are considering selling, updating older appliances will modernise your space and add value for prospective buyers. New appliances are also very energy efficient, meaning lowering costs to operate.

If you are thinking of upgrading your kitchen appliances consider the ‘activity triangle’ when installing them. The three busiest areas in a kitchen are the ‘Washing’ Zone (Sink & Dishwasher), the ‘Hot’ Zone (Oven & Stove) and the ‘Cool’ Zone (Fridge & Freezer). Together these three areas form the ‘activity triangle’ and depending on the shape of your kitchen streamlining this ‘triangle’ can mean a lot for future ease of use.

A new and interesting feature in the world of appliances is using steam. Cooking with steam is becoming very popular, it offers many benefits, steaming food is healthier, steaming leftovers leaves the food moist and not dried out, steam also allows for powerful cleaning, so scrubbing that oven is a thing of the past. Using a steam washer to clean your clothes cuts down on allergens and bacteria with elevated temperatures, and also removes stains quickly, lengthening the life of your clothing.

Smart home technology is a popular feature that offers numerous practical features, such as washers and dryers that can be started remotely. Some will even send you a text message when the cycle has finished. Some fridges will create a recipe based on ingredients present in your fridge. You can even turn your coffee maker on from bed and now there are garbage cans that will monitor your waste items and generate orders for replacements online.

New appliances will lower your energy costs, improve the look and value of your home, and give you the added benefit of convenient smart home technology.