Visit Kawartha Settlers’ Village in Beautiful Bobcaygeon

The arrival of May always signifies a new tourism season for Kawartha Settlers’ Village and this year marks their 27th season. Open every day, The Village offers over 20 authentic buildings and homes and is a living museum of early agricultural implements, personal belongings, artifacts, books, and illustrations. Guests are charmed by the beautiful gardens and kids love the resident farm animals. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Muir House display: “Canada150 – A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Exhibit.

In addition, Kawartha Settlers’ Village holds many fundraising events. June 11 is Settlers’ Day and highlights include: historical demonstrations/displays, antique cars and truck show, wagon rides, children’s activities and more. They will also be helping Kawartha Dairy celebrate their 80th anniversary with free ice cream. Every Wednesday night in July and August at 7pm is Movies in the Barn. August 19th is the Bobcaygeon Craft Beer & Food Festival which features great food and over 25 types of beer. October 21st is the family favourite Haunted Village and November 9-12 is the 20th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees.

Mark K.S.V on your summer to do list and step back in time to discover where the past, is the present.

Kawartha Setters’ Village is located at 85 Dunn St. in Bobcaygeon, ON and is open from May – September, 10am-4pm.

For more information visit www.settlersvillage.org

