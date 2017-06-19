Watering Your Plants with Vikki

When folks visit us at Griffin’s Greenhouses, the talk is often of weather. The conversation turns, usually, to the Summer of 2016 and its crazy hot temperatures and lack of rain. Almost everyone wishes vehemently that the weather we experienced last year not happen again this year.

Although, in that conversation, at least one proud plant moment emerges. Phones with saved photographs are whipped out and pictures of an amazing deck box or hanging basket are shared. We often hear, “Last year my flowers were amazing, despite the weather…”

How could this be? It was an unprecedented summer of temperatures above 40-degree humidity for weeks on end and a record-setting seventy-eight days without significant rainfall. We were trying to grow Ontario plants in Floridian weather; there is a reason you don’t see begonias and geraniums growing in Florida in the summer – they just can’t do it.

So, how did we do it? How did our patio planters thrive while we were all puddles of perspiration sequestered in our air conditioned homes? It is our conclusion that the lack of rain forced us to WATER each and every day, without fail, and that was the key!

So, with no rain last summer, we had to water our plants daily, sometimes even twice daily. It didn’t rain, so we couldn’t use that as the excuse to not do it. And see what thorough, daily watering can do?

Many lessons can be learned from 2016: watering daily is needed, plant choices can make or break a planter (the sun was harsh, did you have the right plant in the right place?) and tropical plants, such as hibiscus (pictured), mandevillia, diplodenia, and succulents thrive in the heat. Talk to a professional at a good Garden Centre to learn more. And cheers to a more temperate, but sunshine-filled, Summer of 2017!

By Vikki Whitney

Owner of Griffins Greenhouses

