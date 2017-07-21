Waterskiing with Jay Poole

The summer is here and now is the time to get everyone in the water excited and enjoying time behind the boat.

Learning to waterski and wakeboard can sometimes be a challenging task however with the right pointers and proper body positioning and a couple tricks, you can be the superstar at the cottage that helps everyone get up for the first time.

Regardless of age and athletic ability the key element to getting someone up on water skis or a wakeboard for the first time is strict body positioning and patience. If someone is

struggling to get up most likely they are breaking some cardinal rules in how to get up so here we go these are the key body points.

Knees Bent.

Knees should be bent all the way in with your butt touching your heels, this can be adifficult position for some people when they are out of the water, however, when you are floating in the water it becomes much easier to get your knees to your chest and your heels to your butt. This is a deep squat position however with the assistance of a good PFD and a board or skis attached to your feet this is a natural way to float in the water.

Arms Straight.

Your arms should be positioned outside your knees as straight as they can be, this puts your chest over your knees and helps to get your weight forward. Having your arms straight maximizes your ability to hang on and get you past the initial drag in the water. If your skier is having a tough time getting up and complains that they can’t hang on and their arms are sore, their arms aren’t straight.

Head Up.

It is important for a couple reasons. Having your head up and looking at the boat will help you to keep your head out of the water and your chest level. If your skier face plants coming out of the water it’s because they are looking down. The golden rule of waterskiing and wakeboardingis: look down, go down.

Putting it all together.



To set yourself up for success practice a pull up on land before hitting the water. Have your new skier sit on the ground with their knees bent all the way into their chest and their arms all the way out and use the rope to simulate the boat pulling them forward first on to the balls of their feet then allow them to stand on their own balance keeping their head up and knees bent the entire time. Once your skier can do this without pulling in on the rope, standing up off their heels or looking down it’s time to hit the water. If your skier is struggling to keep in the fetal position (knees bent to your chest) while in the water an extra person can help to stabilize and keep the skier in position.

Driving.

When driving for a new skier it is important to be smooth and err on the side of too slow. An adult weight skier can ski as slow as 18 MPH (29 kph) and a young child can ski as slow as 12 MPH (19kph) always have a spotter and mount the rope on the tallest ski pylon available.

For beginners, keep experiences short and sweet celebrate successes and don’t ever force people to push past their comfort.

By Jay Poole, Buckeye Marine

www.buckeyemarine.com