A Way of Life Since 1987 – Lockside Trading Company

Three-time National Award-Winning retailer Lockside Trading Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

This family run business since 1987, is Located in Young’s Point, in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes at Lock #27 where the Trent-Severn Waterway meets Highway 28. It is one of the most popular stops in Cottage Country, offering 7,000 square feet of shopping. The store is in constant change offering a multitude of choice from quality furniture, home décor, unique lighting, great giftware and casual clothing, plus everything in between.

Lockside would also like to announce that they are opening a second location at 183 Highland Street in downtown Haliburton in mid-July. This location offers everything the same as the Young’s Point location, but without Steamers Café & Ice Cream Parlor.

Lockside Trading Company offers a successful Interior Design Service. Covering everything for your home / cottage/ and commercial space. With their dedicated staff and quality products, they cater to customers on any budget, in any location, with any look and style. Lockside offers complimentary interior design when purchasing furniture from them, having all your design needs under one-roof. This service includes in-store and on-site consultations, room layouts, color and fabric selections. It is a service that works with the customer, giving them direction and confidence to create a living space that they dream of in or out of the home. Offering indoor and outdoor lighting, window treatments, area rugs, and custom furniture.

Located in Young’s Point is the famous Steamers Café & Ice Cream Parlor serving the one and only Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream, specialty drinks, latte, cappuccino, and much more.

It’s where friends & family meet all year round!

