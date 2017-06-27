Having waterfront property provides you with unparalleled striking views and access to so many pass-times of the Canadian Summer; swimming, boating, skiing and so much more. What many don’t take into consideration when thinking about having a body of water on their property is that it also means work, depending on the location, situation and what you plan to use that body of water for. Perhaps your pond is a little stinky, your lakefront is weedy enough that not many dare to swim! Usher in eco-friendly solutions for dealing with excess vegetation from Weeds B’ Gone.

Joe DeMarco of Weeds B’ Gone, a family owned and operated business out of Cobourg, Ontario. For 15 years, Weeds B’ Gone has been helping families use eco-friendly techniques to tackle their aquatic weed problems and appreciate their property. An aeration system to remove muck, weeds and algae from a body of water is a natural and effective solution to deal with your water quality problems. Over the past five years, Weeds B’ Gone has installed over 55 of these systems in Southern Ontario, resulting in a 4”to 6” reduction of bottom muck per year, less weeds, cleaner water, more fish, and an overall much more enjoyable waterfront experience. Weed screens are another method of taming weeds, and Weeds B’ Gone offers a DIY Kit to control unwanted weed growth. As long-term options these products and services offer preservation of water quality without the adverse environmental impacts associated with chemicals.

Contact the DeMarco family today and discuss what eco-friendly method might suit your weedy situation best. Weeds B’ Gone delivers excellent customer service and works hard to make sure that their customers receive the specific results they want.

Weeds B’ Gone, Joe DeMarco

www.weedsbgone.com

905-373-4422

