Welding Fabrication

When something breaks in this day and age many assume it is time to replace. Not many consider that most of what we use can be mended. Metal is a resilient material in that it can almost always be put back together and repaired.

Canadian Welding Skills Fabrication Shop is a custom welding service meaning there’s very little they can’t weld. The business offers fabrication and repair work in both aluminum and steel as well as sandblasting and painting services in their 2400 sq. ft. shop.

Located in Ennismore, ON the shop began its operation in 2014. Owners Jonathan Bennett and Olga Palatics recognized the need to create a separate business which could provide welding services to the general public, in addition to their highly successful Welding School (Canadian Welding Skills Inc.)

Clients show up with all kinds of requests; in hunting season, many clients are looking to have repairs done to their gun storage racks and holders as well as looking for custom ATV storage bins. If you need something welded and aren’t sure if it can be done, take it in for a free quote to find out if it’s possible. The only time a quote may cost anything is if it’s a more complex job and a printed drawing of the job is required.

Canadian Welding Skills Fabrication will utilize MIG, TIG, Stick and Flux Core welding methods depending on the job. The Fabrication shop also uses sand and soda blasting and can refinish, fix or repair anything aluminum.

So if you have something in the garage you’ve been holding onto that needs a little revamp, drop into Canadian Welding Skills Fabrication Ltd. and see if they can help you get it back to working order.

Canadian Welding Skills Fabrication Ltd., Ennismore

705-292-9191 or email olga@weldingskills.com

